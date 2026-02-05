Where Winds Meet offers up an operatic new martial arts style in latest update arriving soon

Kung-fu Hustle

Where Winds Meet is set to release its version 1.3 update very soon

The update adds a new martial-arts style inspired by Chinese opera

It also introduces new bosses and the Spring Festival

With its mixture of classic Wuxia kung fu action and modern gameplay, Where Winds Meet has proven to be one of NetEase's most popular releases thus far. Now, its latest update is right around the corner, and there's fresh moves coming to Where Winds Meet for you to master!

Surprisingly, Where Winds Meet isn't yet showcasing the Lunar New Year celebrations that are sure to come. But you can cross your fingers for a warm and vibrant new season with the Spring Festival running from February 6th (when the update launches) to March 5th, which comes packed with new content and an in-game carnival to explore.

Of course, given what Where Winds Meet is all about, you won't be surprised to find another major addition is that of a new martial arts sect with their own style to learn. The Masked Troupe combines classical Chinese and modern Western opera into its own distinct, graceful fighting style.

Fight, fight, fight

Beyond that, there's also the addition of two new bosses with the Drunken Master and Coffin Master, threading the needle between a boisterous bruiser and a much more melancholy opponent for you to test your martial arts mettle against. Be sure to check our Where Winds Meet codes list to see about getting a boost ahead of facing them.

Finally, there's the new mystic skill called Contortion. Despite the name, it sounds a lot more drastic than just being flexible, as it allows you to shrink your character's body for sneak attacks and getting into hard-to-reach places. Hey, you can say a lot of things about Where Winds Meet, but it hasn't exactly been shy about being inspired by the wackier side of kung-fu.

Looking to explore more and different worlds? Be sure to dig into our lists of the best RPGs on Android, where we've collated the best picks, ranging from worlds of sci-fi to fantasy.