Where Winds Meet sets a date for livestream showcase of the upcoming Hexi expansion

Where Winds Meet's Hexi expansion is its first major update since launch

And you can check it out in an upcoming livestream airing soon

Dig into the new desert setting and its historical significance to ancient and medieval China

Where Winds Meet and its exciting martial arts action has crossed many locations in medieval China, but it's set to visit a whole new location with its upcoming Hexi expansion. Fortunately, if that name just makes you go 'huh?' then their upcoming preview livestream is set to give a full overview of the expansion.

As I mentioned in my last article, Hexi takes you to a new area of the medieval Chinese world, kicking off with the Jade Gate Pass chapter debuting on March 5th. Taking you to a desolate desert area, including the outermost limits of the Great Wall, it's exciting for both lovers of Where Winds Meet and Chinese history alike.

The full livestream taking place on February 26th (at 2 am UK time, ouch) meanwhile, will introduce the first major expansion since Where Winds Meet launched last year. So it's well worth tuning in to see what they've got to offer, not to mention swotting up on your knowledge with our Where Winds Meet weapons tier list.

Live and Direct

While I haven't really returned to Where Winds Meet since that kind of time dedication is a little beyond me nowadays, I have been watching its additions and updates with some interest. And the Hexi expansion combines my love of many things, not least martial arts and history!

As for the livestream? Well, assuming that we get something more than just a guided tour, you'll hopefully be able to find out more about the coming martial-arts styles being added (always good for, well, a martial-arts RPG) alongside the new bosses and gameplay features promised as part of this expansion.

