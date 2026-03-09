Where Winds Meet's new Hexi expansion kicks off with a journey to the Jade Gate Pass in version 1.4

Things are getting sandy

Where Winds Meet's Hexi expansion has released its first chapter today!

Version 1.4 Home Afar introduces the new Jade Gate Pass chapter set in northwest China

There's a new boss and campaign, new mystic skills, martial arts paths and story to dig into!

Spring is right around the corner, and it's a time of renewal. But for the rest of us, it's the beginning of a new season of updates and additions, which seems to start off with the launch of the new Hexi expansion for NetEase's hit martial arts RPG, Where Winds Meet!

If you're not already familiar, Where Winds Meet sees you stepping into the role of a martial arts prodigy set in 10th-century China. Originally, it saw you mainly exploring the traditional heartlands of China, but the new Hexi expansion takes you well beyond that frontier and to a new sandy desert region.

The expansion is set to release in three chapters, with the first, Jade Gate Pass, arriving today. It'll see you exploring brand-new areas in the far northwest of China near the historic Hexi corridor, an important part of the (even then ancient) Silk Road. And judging by what's coming, that ancient legacy plays an important role in the new content.

Windswept

Of course, because this is Where Winds Meet, you'll also want to keep an eye out for new martial arts paths adding exciting moves and abilities, as well as mystic skills such as Tai Chi to add to your repertoire. Not to mention a new campaign to the Whitecrown Fortress and world boss in the form of the Wandering Ark.

You'll also be able to grab new themed cosmetics specific to the Hexi area, such as the Whirl of Radiance appearance set and Flowing Light nameplate. And, naturally, a new main chapter and a host of events to sink your teeth into that you can find detailed in the full changelog. But be warned, there's a lot there, so you'll want to give our Where Winds Meet weapon tier list a gander to give you some tips on getting started!

