Where Winds Meet now has over 15 million players and is set to add Brazilian Portuguese support

Wu-xia!

Where Winds Meet has raked in over 15 million players since launch

It's a huge spike after just under a month since release

And soon, Brazilian Portuguese players can enjoy native language support

Only a few years ago, NetEase was a dirty word in China. A bit like EA, they were the monolithic dev that churned out wallet-snatching releases that looked pretty but were lacklustre. Now, however, everything seems to have switched around with their free-to-play releases not merely making cash but delighting players.

That's exactly the case with Where Winds Meet, the wuxia-inspired martial arts RPG. Putting you in the shoes of a kung-fu warrior fighting to uncover the secrets of their past, Where Winds Meet has pulled in a whopping 15 million players since it first launched earlier this year.

More than that, NetEase are also expanding their support for different languages, including Brazilian Portuguese. Opening up a vast swathe of new players to dive into the historical Chinese setting, it's certainly indicative of the huge popularity Where Winds Meet has garnered in just under a month.

High kicks and fancy hair

Where Winds Meet does have its issues, my mobile-sceptic friend tells me. But I think it's notable that these issues mainly relate to things like UI and not the content itself. Coming hot off the heels of their huge hit in the form of Marvel Rivals and Once Human, it seems NetEase is making waves.

Of course, they already had a huge stranglehold on the Chinese market, hence the constant grumblings from fans about their business practices. But with the softening of those money-grabbing habits has come greater overseas success and, it would seem, more original and attention-grabbing releases.

It's certainly indicative of how great 2025 has been for mobile despite the occasional issues cropping up. But if you're stuck on where to start in looking back on it, why not dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2025 (so far) on our ever-growing list!