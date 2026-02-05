Tune in today at 6 pm UK time for the 12th Pocker Gamer Awards

Oh, hello again. Don't mind me. I'm just back to do a little more plugging for the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards. There's not much longer to wait until the winners are revealed, with our fancy video going live later today at 6 pm UK time on our YouTube channel. So, please tune in to see if your favourites are taking home the gold in their respective categories.

It's been a long road to this point, and I'd like to thank everyone who took the time to vote again. From nominations to voting, you've all been incredibly involved at every stage, and the PGAs wouldn't have reached the 12th edition without our wonderful community. Pats on the back all around, folks.

And as a handy little reminder, here are the awards that are up for grabs in our 12th PGAs:

Best Updated Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Game We're Still Playing

Best Digital Board Game

Best Family Game

Best Puzzle Game

Best Action Game

Best Role Playing Game

Best Strategy Game

Best Sports Game

Best Platform Game

Best Simulation Game

Best Roblox Game

Best Mobile Port

Most Anticipated Game

Best Community

Best Mobile Publisher

Best Mobile Developer

Best Innovation

Mobile Game of the Year

And even if your favourite picks didn't win or even make it to the voting stage, it's worth tuning in regardless. While awards are mostly a way to celebrate winners, they're also a great way to find something new to play. So, grab a pen and paper while you watch and note down anything that looks interesting, whether it's a winner or a nominee. Either way, I'm fairly confident you'll find something fun to sink your teeth into.

Oh, and play Dredge if you haven't already. By my calculations, it's been at least an article or two since I mentioned Dredge, and I need to rectify that. Dredge is great.