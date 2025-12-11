Where Winds Meet finally arrives on mobile, bringing its vast Wuxia world to iOS and Android

A massive adventure awaits

The acclaimed Wuxia open-world RPG Where Winds Meet is now available on iOS and Android

Step into a sprawling world inspired by the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms era

The mobile version brings the same massive regions, story content, and freedom to forge your legend

Where Winds Meet has finally arrived on iOS and Android, closing out a year of anticipation with one of the most visually ambitious mobile RPG releases I’ve seen in a long time. The Wuxia-inspired open world epic has been floating around in trailers, showcases, and plenty of disbelief for months, and now the full, sprawling adventure set in tenth-century China that somehow fits in your pocket is here.

Where Winds Meet drops you into the role of a young sword master at a time when China was… let’s say, going through it. The Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms era wasn’t exactly peaceful, and the ARPG leans into that mix of shifting loyalties, power struggles, and a lot of “Wait, who’s ruling what now?” energy.

The world reacts to that unrest, too. One moment you’re weaving through a noisy market, the next you’re tugging open the entrance to a forgotten temple hidden under a tangle of old trees. Almost every detour leads to someone with a story, a problem, or a questionable plan you can absolutely get involved with.

If you’ve kept an eye on this game over the past year, you’ll know scale is one of its calling cards. There are regions upon regions to explore, a pile of professions to dabble in, factions to get mixed up with, and enough activities to lose track of time entirely. You can take the whole adventure solo, or open the world up to friends for co-op runs, guild brawls, duels, and raids.

I spent some time with the console version earlier this year, and the world really is as gorgeous. Mobile hardware has its limits, sure, but given the level of optimisation we’ve seen in some big releases lately, there’s a good chance this lands better than expected. At the very least, it’ll be interesting to see how closely the handheld version can cling to that original visual punch.

And if you’re in the mood for more sprawling adventures once you’ve had your first glide across the rooftops, our list of the top RPGs on iOS has more journeys waiting to begin.