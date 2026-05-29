Where Winds Meet's Imperial Palace is now live, and brings on a special guest as new action consultant

Where Winds Meet's new Imperial Palace expansion launches today

Explore an intricately detailed recreation of the palace full of court intrigue and hidden secrets

NetEase are also bringing on iconic choreographer Yuen Woo-Ping as a consultant

NetEase's Where Winds Meet has been a real boon for fans of martial arts action on mobile. Taking players the length and breadth of imperial-era China, as well as offering up plenty of weapons and hand-to-hand martial arts to try. And of course, it also includes recreations of some of the most important locations of the era, such as the Imperial Palace!

Launching today, Where Winds Meet's Imperial Palace expansion introduces an intricately detailed recreation of the nerve-centre of courtly intrigue in imperial China. You'll be able to meet the various courtiers, becoming wrapped up in their plans and conspiracies, not to mention meeting new foes and uncovering hidden secrets of the Song dynasty.

Maximum action

But you already know all this, because you've been keeping up with our coverage (right?). However, this launch also comes alongside exciting news for martial-arts fans as NetEase brings on Yuen Woo-Ping as Where Winds Meet's global action consultant.

For some of you, that name will be completely foreign. But for film buffs out there, Yuen Woo-Ping will be instantly recognisable as the choreographer who worked on films ranging from classic martial arts cinema such as Snake in the Eagle's Shadow (which he also directed) and Kung Fu Hustle, all the way up to Hollywood hits including Kill Bill and The Matrix.

Alongside his own contributions, Yuen Woo-Ping's stunt team, the Yuen Clan, will help with motion capture for future updates on Where Winds Meet. Meaning that the excitement of the Imperial Palace is only the tip of the iceberg for martial-arts buffs.

But if flying fists are a bit much for you this weekend, you might be in the mood for something a little calmer and cosier. In which case, why not take a look at our Slime Rancher review and see what piqued our interest about this new farming sim-style release?