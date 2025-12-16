Fallout Shelter heads to Nevada for its Viva New Vegas update to tie in with season two of the hit show

Let me shoot a seven with every shot

Fallout Shelter is set to get its largest update yet with Viva New Vegas

It introduces limited-time Vaults for players to travel to and complete tasks in

Meanwhile, the new season pass mechanic offers goodies drawn from the show

Remember when the so-called curse of video game adaptations was a thing? Nowadays, it seems every series has a prestige-tier adaptation making waves, including Fallout. And as if that wasn't enough of a turnaround, now Bethesda seem to have finally embraced the cult classic status of Fallout: New Vegas wholeheartedly.

Case in point is that season two of the aforementioned show is taking place there, and to celebrate you'll be able to experience the action in Fallout Shelter with their Viva New Vegas Update. And it promises to be the biggest update since 2016 introduced quests to Fallout Shelter.

Viva New Vegas sees the introduction of limited-time Vaults, which allow you to depart your familiar shelter for a limited time and journey to new and unusual locations. And of course, this means you'll be travelling to Novac and New Vegas itself to revitalise these familiar locations.

Falling out

Slightly less enticing is the addition of the Season Pass which, thus far Fallout Shelter hasn't had. These function as you'd expect, setting you goals to complete and allowing you to progress through them to unlock goodies, including the three main characters of the TV series as dwellers.

I admit, a Season Pass in something as casual and fun as Fallout Shelter may be cutting it a bit fine. Especially considering you can nab a legendary version (by spending some of your hard-earned dollarydoos) for extra rewards. But with the legendary season pass offering Mr House as an exclusive dweller, I'm sure at least some of you are enticed to give it a go.

In the meantime, if the eclectic mix of post-apocalyptic scavenging and base-management grabs you, why not expand your palate a bit and try out some of the picks we've made for our list of the best mobile games like Fallout Shelter?