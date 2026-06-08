Why mobile the perfect place to play Where Winds Meet

Kung-fu action in the palm of your hand

Where Winds Meet recently got a feature in the Xbox Games Showcase

But if you're new to the hit wuxia action RPG, where should you play it?

Well, here's why we think mobile is the place to play Where Winds Meet

While some of us were whiling away our time on other matters over the weekend, I’d bet more than a few of you were glued to broadcasts such as the Summer Games Fest and Xbox Games Showcase. And in the latter, you may have spotted a particularly flashy, fantasy, wuxia action-RPG going by the name of Where Winds Meet.

Curious about giving Where Winds Meet a go? Then you might be surprised to learn that mobile may beat out consoles like PlayStation and Xbox as the place to be! And here’s why…

It maintains that fast-paced kung-fu action

The core gameplay of Where Winds Meet is based around exploration and fighting in real-time. And that means it’s surprisingly platform agnostic, with a simple rock-paper-scissors switch between your various fighting styles as you dodge or parry your foes.

As anyone who’s played Genshin Impact will tell you, it’s surprising how well such a seemingly unforgiving battle system can work on mobile. And for those who aren’t fussed about the anime aesthetic, the more realistic world of Where Winds Meet is sure to appeal.

The graphics are just as gorgeous on mobile

I won’t pretend that Where Winds Meet looks as good on mobile as it does on PC or console. But that’s mainly due to the smaller screen size and technical limitations of the platform. Because in terms of overall aesthetics and style, Where Winds Meet still looks gorgeous.

Part of that is the exploration of a world so different to ones we’re familiar with. Even nowadays, European-style fantasy tends to be the standard, so having something a little more Eastern in flavour makes quite the refreshing change. And its various biomes, ranging from the more approachable Chinese countryside to vast deserts and even the Imperial Palace, are fascinating to explore no matter what!

It's built to be accessible on mobile

Plus, if you change your mind down the line (or just fancy playing on a bigger screen), then you can pass your progression back and forth between platforms completely seamlessly. So you’ve got nothing to lose by giving Where Winds Meet a go, if you decide that the big screen beats mobile (or vice-versa).

That convenience extends to the adaptations made specifically for mobile, with a fully adaptable UI that lets you arrange buttons, transparency and other features according to your preferences. And even the graphics get a bit of a boost with adaptive features that mean you’re still getting great-quality visuals even with the technical limitations mentioned above.

So, is mobile the best place to play Where Winds Meet? Well, that’s not for me to say. But is it a solid option if you don’t want to lug around a Steam Deck to play it on the go? Absolutely.

And if you’re looking for other great picks to play on mobile, why not take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android to find a variety of other hits that see you exploring fantastical worlds beyond our own.