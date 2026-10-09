Tearscape is a fantastic concoction of Bloodborne and Zelda-like gameplay

Despite my best efforts to convince myself my favourite game is a three-way tie between Bloodborne, BioShock, and Nier: Automata, I know (not so) deep down that FromSoftware's Lovecraftian action RPG takes the crown. I've not played the other two for over 500 hours, after all. Getting a taste of that on mobile is pretty tricky, and after Pascal's Wager, I'm not convinced it can be done one-to-one. However, that doesn't mean something can’t capture the essence, right? Enter Tearscape.

To oversimplify it a tad, Tearscape is Bloodborne meets Zelda if it were released on the Game Boy. You play as a hunter, complete with a cute little hat that immediately conjures up images of battling through Yharnam. Crucially, there is a stamina bar to manage and a dodge roll to reposition before swinging at enemies. It couldn't be a true FromSoftware-inspired effort without those.

Outside of combat, you'll dodge traps, grab keys, flick switches, and even engage in some platform-adjacent hopping onto floating bits of wood that, for some reason, have nothing better to do than travel from A to B and back again ad nauseam. So, while the tone is decidedly Bloodborne, and there are shades of it in the combat, everything else slots firmly in the retro Zelda camp. That's no bad thing, either, especially if you loved the Game Boy.

Prepare to cry (tears of joy)

I played for a few hours, coming away with retro-fuelled, warm fuzzy feelings after taking down the first boss. At least, I did when I wasn't cursing myself for dying in yet another stupid manner. For as straightforward as it seems, Tearscape is deceptively difficult. Enemies deal a lot of damage, so unless you're investing a lot of points into health, you’ll have to accept that death is inevitable. But, as is the case with FromSoftware's stable, that's where most of the satisfaction comes in: beating those challenges.

Whenever a new enemy is introduced, you'll have to learn attack patterns while identifying the opportune moment to strike. That might be dodging to one side before countering with a cutlass to the thorax or performing a well-timed block to throw your foe off course after unlocking the shield. A perfect block is also accompanied by a delightful little tinkle that made me crave more. And even once you’ve mastered that, once they're around other enemies, traps and perilous drops, it remains tricky.

I won't deny it can be frustrating, meaning that Tearscape certainly isn't for everyone. You need to have that specific blend of patience and a slight masochistic streak to truly enjoy it - it's not all retro feels and Eldritch atmosphere to revel in. For those who love a challenge, though, Tearscape certainly delivers. While it's not a one-to-one recreation of Bloodborne on mobile, it has enough of the key elements that it’s incredibly close, while drawing enough inspiration from elsewhere to be its own thing.