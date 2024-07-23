Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Purgatory roars out onto iOS, taking you into a new heart of darkness

I guess you could say this is one hairy situation

The World of Darkness returns to mobile with Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Purgatory

Play as Afghan refugee Samira as she faces her newfound life as a werewolf

Will you succumb to the beast within? And what newfound horrors, supernatural and human, will you face?

It's time to howl at the moon, scratch behind your ear and grow surprisingly accustomed to Bonios, as Werewolf: The Apocalypse once more hits mobile with the latest game released by developer Different Tales, Purgatory. Releasing today for PC, consoles and, of course, iOS! You can now take the world of darkness into the palm of your hand.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse is one of many games that grew out of the White Wolf publishing RPG series. The most well-known of which is Vampire: The Masquerade due to the popular Bloodlines game. Werewolf: The Apocalypse deals more with the 'beast within' more than the inevitable loss of humanity that vampires face.

And the story of the game mirrors that, you play as Afghan refugee Samira as she flees her homeland. Aside from the personal problems she must face, she also has the even worse situation of being a werewolf to cope with. Whether or not she walks down a path of darkness, what mysteries she uncovers and more are all in your hands.

Purgatory promises to offer a mixture of narrative gameplay and RPG mechanics as you navigate the story. You'll explore two unique story paths, utilising your newfound abilities as a werewolf to progress. It also promises to integrate mechanics from the table-top roleplaying game, letting those of you who already have experience with Werewolf: The Apocalypse get comfortable with many of those already included.

