Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest brings the choice-driven tabletop RPG to iOS

Different Tales has announced the official launch of Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest on mobile, inviting everyone to dive into the narrative RPG on iOS devices. You'll step into the shoes of a young woman named Maia as you embark on a choice-driven adventure across a fusion of both reality and deep fantasy.

In Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest, you can look forward to experiencing the World of Darkness universe as optimised for mobile, where every decision you make will have lasting consequences throughout the tabletop RPG's deep narrative. Featuring a text-based format and vivid artwork, the game tasks you with managing your attributes to figure out which path you'll need to go.

Tinker around with your Rage, Willpower, and Health to uncover more options and widen your view of the world around you. As you progress through the tale, you'll also discover more about the legends and traditions surrounding the Polish-Belarusian borderlands.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest DX on the App Store. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

