Welcome to My Cave is a new sim where you'll build your tribe from the Stone Age to the Space Age, coming to mobile on December 7th

Error300 Games has announced a new mobile sim titled Welcome to My Cave, launching on both iOS and Android devices on December 7th. The charming management simulation game lets you step into the shoes of a young chieftain eager to please dear ol' dad. You'll have to manage a new tribe to make your settlement flourish and attend to the needs of your people.

Welcome to My Cave starts you off with basic toolmaking, as you eventually make your way toward more progressive agricultural abilities and technological advancements. You can research new knowledge and invest in new tech for your tribe, improve the quality of life of your tribespeople, and boost production using certain skills. You can even progress from stone buildings to more modern structures, with more than a hundred buildings to unlock.

Welcome to My Cave also features a bright and vibrant art style with often humorous descriptions to keep things lighthearted as you go from the Stone Age to the Space Age. If you're curious to see what the game is like, you can take a sneak peek at the embedded trailer below to get a feel of the gameplay.

The game will be available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store on December 7th as a free-to-play game for the first year of the campaign. You can unlock the full game at just $1.99 a pop, or go for the full game and the casual mode for $3.99. You can also head on over to the game's official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

