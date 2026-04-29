Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe brings the feline-friendly sequel to iOS and Android

Lots of merging this time

Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe is out now on iOS and Android

Combines merge mechanics with cosy cat collection

Launch rewards include two limited cats

If you've been waiting for the sequel to Cats & Soup since it was first announced a year ago, then good news. Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe is out now on iOS and Android, and it's brought cats. Lots of cats.

The original Cats & Soup was one of those games that just worked. An idler with an irresistibly cosy loop that somehow made watching cartoon cats make soup genuinely relaxing. Magic Recipe takes that same energy and builds a merge game around it, which sounds like a natural fit and, from what we can see, very much is.

The idea is simple enough. You're merging ingredients to unlock magical recipes and cooking up a storm. All while simultaneously building a Share House for your feline residents. There are over 100 cats to collect, outfits to dress them in, and a magic tree house to renovate and expand.

If you're in the mood for something resembling a story, you're covered on that front, too, with the enchanted cat forest and its mysteries. Daily missions and limited-time events keep things ticking along, and a handful of cosy minigames are there for when you just want a quick break from the loop.

To celebrate the launch, everyone gets two limited cats for free - the Calico Latte cat and the Cherry Blossom Shorthair, which are exactly as adorable as they sound. Pre-registration opened last month, so if you signed up early, those should be landing in your inbox right about now.

If you loved the original, Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe, one is very clearly made for you. And if you somehow missed it the first time around, this is as good an entry point as any into one of mobile's cosiest little franchises.

Our list of the best idle games on iOS is worth a browse if you're after more in the same space.