CSR Racing teams up with Lionel for real-world car collectibles for the first time

Riding straight into reality

CSR Racing partners with Lionel Brands Group

Includes a 1:25 scale 2012 Corvette Coupe buildable kit

Also features a 1:64 die-cast 2-pack for collectors

CSR Racing has always been about the cars first and foremost. The collecting, the customising, and the obsessing over specs. So, a physical collectible tie-in was probably inevitable. Zynga and Lionel Brands Group have announced a partnership to bring some of the franchise's most iconic rides into the real world, and it's a first for both companies.

Two products are available now. The headline is an AMT 1:25 scale model kit of a 2012 Corvette Coupe. It’s a proper build-it-yourself affair with chrome-plated wheels, low-profile tyres, disc brakes, quad exhaust finishers, and authentic vinyl bucket seats.

A deluxe decal sheet lets you customise the look with striping options, gauges, scripts, and more, which nicely mirrors the kind of personalisation CSR players are already used to doing on screen. It's curbside style, so the parts count is kept manageable without sacrificing detail. Good news if you haven't built a model since you were twelve.

The kit comes in special CSR Racing-themed AMT packaging, too, which makes it feel like a proper collectible rather than just a generic model with a sticker slapped on it. Alongside that is a Johnny Lightning 1:64 die-cast 2-pack, for anyone who'd rather display than build.

I'll be honest. Die-cast models have never really been my thing personally. But I can absolutely see the appeal here, especially for CSR fans who've spent years pouring time into these cars on their phones. There's something genuinely satisfying about having a physical version of something you've invested that much into, sitting on a shelf rather than just existing in a garage menu.

Both are available now at Hobby Lobby, online hobby retailers, and via Auto World Store.

And if you're jumping back into the game itself, our CSR Racing tier list is worth a check before you hit the track.