Watcher of Realms to launch exclusive new heroes to celebrate Valentine's Day 2026

Paint me like one of your gacha girls

Watcher of Realms is set to get a major new Valentine's Day event

It sees the arrival of two new heroes with Pierre and Rosalia

Not to mention a host of in-game events and challenges complete with rewards

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, many of you are probably planning your exciting day trips or (in the case of bachelors) getting ready to drown your sorrows. But for those who aren't doing either, or simply not celebrating, there's a brand-new update coming to Watcher of Realms!

The popular collection RPG is getting not just one, but two new heroes with its latest update. Pierre and Rosalia, the Painter and the Painted respectively, debut as part of the Canvas in Bloom event available until February 19th. Naturally, as you might expect from the name, these two take heavy inspiration from the artistic side of love, especially portrait painting.

Pierre will be available at an increased 20x summoning rate in the Special ancient Summoning event taking place from the 14th to the 17th, while Rosalia will be available at an enhanced rate in the Special Invocation of Spirits event taking place from the 13th to the 17th, too!

Watch this

There's more to be seen, too, with the Star-Crossed Romance event dividing Diaochan and Lubu, and offering plenty in the way of challenges for you to complete and earn rewards through stage quests. Be sure to check out our Watcher of Realms tier list if you need some tips, too!

You'll also find even more in-game activities with a variety of rewards, while Velissa and Cultist Lord Ezareth also join the above-mentioned summoning events alongside Rosalia and Pierre, respectively! Yes, even if you're feeling lonesome this Saturday, you'll still have plenty of lovey-dovey fun to enjoy in Watcher of Realms.

And while it may be very popular, Watcher of Realms is only a small snapshot of what's available on mobile for your RPG fanatics! Want to get into some of the other examples we think are worth playing? Then check out our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our top picks!