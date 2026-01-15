Watcher of Realms debuts new hero Ruen Hollow alongside reward-packed new event

Watch THIS

Watcher of Realms is set to bring its latest hero in with a new event

Ruen Hollow gets additional chances for summons

Meanwhile, there are other login events and rate-ups throughout January to enjoy

It's strange to think that back in the day, having events was a fairly rare thing. Nowadays, it might as well be a Thursday, and speaking of which, if you're a Watcher of Realms fan, that's just what you're in for. Because not only is Watcher of Realms debuting a new hero, but also a reward-filled event to celebrate!

Ruen Hollow may look a little like Ghost Rider, but this crossbow-wielding, skeletal warrior is far from being a ripoff. Ruen helps provide your marksmen with damage support and can do so regardless of range. Be sure to check out our Watcher of Realms tier list for some of our tips on which other characters could pair well with them.

But what about those events, eh? Well, to start off, from January 17th to 20th, Ruen Hollow and Malvira will enjoy a whopping 20x boost in their drop rate. While from the 15th to the 19th, the event-exclusive hero Anora will enjoy the same alongside a guarantee within 200 summons.

Feeling hollow

It's pretty whopping so far, but that's still far from all that Watcher of Realms is dropping for players. The 18th to the 20th sees the Special Ancient Summoning event, which offers enhanced limited-time rate-ups for both Piercer Lord Iovar and Erlang Shen!

Finally, check in for the Celestial Gifts event that's offering up daily login bonuses and plenty of goodies. Doubtless, Moonton are looking to kick off 2026 the right way with all of these amazing new additions to their biggest hit thus far.

If Watcher of Realms somehow doesn't offer enough excitement for you this month, then don't worry, because there are plenty more fish in the sea. Case in point, take a quick gander at our list of the best RPGs on Android!