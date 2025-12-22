Watcher of Realms kicks off the Christmas holidays with Frostfall Jamboree this week

Cutting it a bit fine

Watcher of Realms is celebrating the holidays with the new Frostfall Jamboree

Grab new event-exclusive goodies and participate in special events

Be sure to check out the event shop and new rate-up events for the latest characters

With Christmas bearing down on us like a festive locomotive, some mobile releases are still cutting it fine with their festive celebrations. Yet, with Watcher of Realms, it may well be worth the wait with plenty of goodies and limited-time content on offer in the new Frostfall Jamboree!

Yes, if you plan on jumping into Moonton's popular fantasy RPG, you'll be spoilt for choice! From the 24th until the 28th, a number of event-exclusive heroes will make their return for a limited time. Meanwhile, the Frostfall Jamboree event itself offers exciting rewards in the event shop, alongside Frostfall Surprises to earn.

If you've been worried about nabbing newer characters, you'll also be pleased to hear that there are two big rate-up events arriving for both Aedrin & Eirlys (from the 25th to 28th) as well as Lord Rivenhald and Arbiter Valara (from the 26th to 28th). And remember, if you need a little help deciding who to recruit, be sure to check out our Watcher of Realms tier list.

Deep, crisp, crunchy

Now, I'm not a huge gacha fan (or of anything chance-related for that matter), so I have an instinctive aversion to summoning or rate-up events. But at the same time, if you're a shrewd shopper (check our Watcher of Realms code list if so ), you'll be vindicated for waiting until the end of the year for a good deal.

Not only that, but as always, it's a funny reminder of how pervasive Christmas is as a celebration. While some of us may act confused about Lunar New Year popping up in so many big mobile releases, it's still outweighed by that most commercial of holidays, for better or for ill.

In the meantime, if you want to try out something new for Christmas, be sure to check out our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our other top picks!