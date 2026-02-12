Iron Lung climbs the charts on Google Play into the top 20 for paid apps

Hold your breath

Iron Lung is available on Android and has been climbing slowly up the charts

It sees you stepping into the titular submarine underneath an ocean of literal blood

A terrifying but short journey, Iron Lung was recently adapted into a film by Markiplier

During a jam-packed Christmas, it's inevitable that some things escaped our notice. But I was pleasantly surprised to see one of those was none other than Iron Lung. A name you may recognise as now gracing that of the hit film made by none other than Mark Fischbach, also known as Markiplier!

Currently sitting pretty and rising up the charts on Google Play, Iron Lung itself is something that's been praised as a terrifying horror masterpiece despite (or perhaps because of) its simplicity. You play as a convict, sealed inside a makeshift submarine and sent below a sea of blood.

Why's there a sea of blood? Well, surprisingly, there is a reason for it. Namely, that in this grim future, all habitable planets have suddenly disappeared alongside their inhabitants. Only those in space aboard ships and stations survived, and unsurprisingly, they're willing to take any measures, no matter how desperate, to uncover what happened.

Breathless

If you're expecting a multi-hour, lore-filled horror epic than you'll likely be disappointed by Iron Lung. Clocking in at only a few hours, it confines you to the interior of your titular submarine, with your only line to the outside world being a grainy still-image camera you can use periodically.

But then, and I'm trying desperately not to be a media snob here, that seems like part of the point and appeal. It's a refreshingly original take on the genre and one which proved to be the inspiration behind the hit indie film. So, if you've ever been holding out on giving it a go, then now's the time to try it out on Android!

