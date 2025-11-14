Watcher of Realms welcomes Dracula, Lady Mina and Dr Van Helsing to the fantasy RPG

Bloody good news

Grab rewards from the new Transylvania mode

Three new characters enjoy boosted drop rates for a time

Login bonuses abound

Fresh off that spooky Shadow in the Castle event last month, it seems Moonton isn't done giving us the spooks just yet, as none other than Dracula himself is joining the fray within Watcher of Realms this time around. The special crossover for the fantasy RPG will have you taking part in a new Transylvania mode, where you can explore a fresh map and snag a cultivated Vlad Draculea as a reward.

Of course, this also means a few faces familiar to the Dracula lore are also popping by, including Lady Mina and Dr Van Helsing. You'll get to unlock Dracula’s Domain & The Evernight Throne too simply by claiming all your rewards from the domain map.

Now, these rewards aren't all about the doom and gloom, because there are some themed avatars you can grab along with event-exclusive chat bubbles too. A crossover with Dracula shouldn't have to be bloody grim, should it?

In any case, simply logging in should net you some extra rewards as well (much like the ones you might snag from these Watcher of Realms codes), with new events like Ancestral Legacy, Luck Roulette, Rune Link, and Engraver’s Exhibition.

And finally - and this one looks pretty fun to participate in too - there's an online Dracula Personality Test you can take to see if there's anything particularly Dracula-ish you should be aware of within your own bloodline.

By the way, the new collab heroes get a special boosted drop rate until November 30th, but if you're wondering about the rest of the roster, why not have a look at our Watcher of Realms tier list to see how the whole cast stacks up? And if you're curious about it, you can give it a go from the store links below. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.