Call of Duty: Mobile will only feature the best of the best in Season 10: Vault AU79

Season 10 brings back favourite maps and game modes with twists

Take part in seasonal events and a Girls’ Frontline crossover

The season will release with a new battle pass on November 5th

After the chaos of Season 9’s Halloween crossover featuring The Undertaker, Call of Duty: Mobile is stepping out of the shadows and into the gold. Season 10, titled Vault AU79, arrives in November, celebrating everything that’s defined the series so far. The best maps, modes, and weapons, all polished with a nostalgic sheen before the big sixth anniversary next season.

This season feels like a toast to the community. Like its name suggests, Vault AU79 digs deep into Call of Duty: Mobile’s history to bring back fan-favourite experiences, ranging from the tense glow of night maps to the chaotic sprawl of Ground War.

You’ll flick down night vision goggles in Summit and Hackney Yard, turning familiar maps into eerie tactical playgrounds. And when you’re not knee-deep in combat, The Club returns as your social pit stop. It’s a place to chat, dance, or play darts and boxing matches while waiting for your squad to log on.

The lineup of modes keeps the variety coming. Ground War returns with its full 12v12 capture-point chaos, while Big Head Blizzard and Goliath Clash bring the absurd fun, transforming Operators into towering snow beasts or hulking mechs mid-match. Meanwhile, you will also be able to take part in the Girls’ Frontline crossover, which comes with waves of enemies and themed rewards up for grabs.

For collectors, the Battle Pass delivers the gleam of gold, led by the new Einhorn Revolving Shotgun, a 19th-century design reborn for the modern battlefield. Premium rewards include the FFAR1 — Unerring Prototype, and Operator Skins like Atlas — Lethal Liquidator and Rosa — Cyber Specialist, each carrying that signature futuristic flair.

Vault AU79 launches November 5th at 5 PM PT. Download CODM now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. Don’t forget to check the latest Call of Duty Mobile redeem codes to stock up on gear before diving into the season of gold, either!