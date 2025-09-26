Watcher of Realms sees the introduction of a powerful new hero and more making a return

Return of the king(s)

Watcher of Realms adds two new heroes and sees the return of other favourites

Kane and Praetus offer a mix of AoE damage and individual character-hunting

Meanwhile, Phineas and Zilitu return in lucrative rate-up events

As we head into the weekend, it's about time we cover some top updates. And if you're a fan of Moonton's hit collectible hero RPG Watcher of Realms, then you're in luck. Because not only does this latest update arrive in time for the weekend, but it also introduces two new heroes to Watcher of Realms alongside returning favourites!

So, who's joining the lineup? Well, this time it's Kane, an AoE DPS hero who helps quickly restore Cost for the team. His high burst and low Deployment Cost make him perfect for handling waves of enemies. Meanwhile, Praetus instead focuses on taking out individual enemies with his Light of Judgement.

And yes, this update also sees major new summoning events arrive. Kicking off September 27th, you'll be able to jump into the new Special Summoning event and enjoy a lucrative 20x rate-up for Lord Phineas and the Infernal Temptress Zilitu. But hurry, because it wraps on September 29th next week

No more heroes

That's still not all, either, as September 27th marks the start of the Special Ancient Summoning event, also running until the 29th. You'll be able to level up the new heroes quickly, as Praetus and Kane both benefit from a 20x rate-up. Our Watcher of Realms tier list is sure to help you build a powerful team around them!

While it may not be the most earth-shaking update in terms of content, these are still very welcome events for many players. I've no doubt many of you are already chomping at the bit to add Praetus and Kane to your lineup, as well as getting your hands on those sweet-sweet rate-ups.

Speaking of rate-ups, if you're planning on jumping into Watcher of Realms for these events, don't get caught out. Instead, be sure to jump in and check out our Watcher of Realms codes list to grab yourself a free boost!