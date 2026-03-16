Where Winds Meet sets release date for chapter two of its massive Hexi expansion

Even further beyond

Where Winds Meet, NetEase's hit martial-arts action RPG, is expanding its offerings

The next chapter of the Hexi expansion debuts April 2nd and comes packed with content

A new sec, new weapon, additional areas, story and bosses all vie for attention

If you're a devoted fan of Where Winds Meet, NetEase's hit wuxia action-RPG, then you've no doubt been enjoying the glut of new content to sink your teeth into. And if you've been eagerly awaiting chapter two of the Hexi expansion, you'll be doubly glad to know it's arriving on April 2nd!

For those not in the know, the Hexi expansion takes you from the mountains, valleys, forests and fields of central China to the frontier provinces of Hexi, at the very edge of the kingdom. This time around, vast deserts and ruins in Jianghu are replaced by the soaring mountains and towns of Liangzhou for you to explore.

The story also expands with Liangzhou Melody and Paper Moon, which challenge you to help out a homesick musician and solve a conflict in a Buddhist temple, respectively. All of which contribute to the intriguing viewpoint of a turbulent time in Chinese history, you get to witness firsthand.

From the desert to the snow

Naturally, as you'll see in our Where Winds Meet tier list , new areas to explore mean sharper tactics and weapons are needed. This chapter is set to introduce the new Raging Tides martial-arts sect, alongside the latest weapon in the form of the Heng Blade.

And for reference, this new weapon is so carefully curated that even the animations have been overseen by award-winning Hong Kong film choreographer Stephen Tung Wai (who famously worked on John Woo's Hard Boiled).

Not only that, but you have new campaigns with Death of a Governor and world bosses in the form of Town Gate roar to test your edge on. So be sure to dive in on April 1st!

Or, if you fancy hearing more about what else is happening on mobile, why not check out the debut of a veritable action classic in our Tomb Raider Remastered interview?