Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survivor now has an official release date and opens pre-registration

Don't pronounce the 'x'

Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survivor has opened pre-registration

The upcoming Survivors-like features many iconic characters from the hit battle manga

It also made an appearance at the recent Jump Festa 2025

A constant favourite of older anime fans, and those who don't mind the occasional hiatus. Hunter x Hunter is often considered the thinking-fan's battle manga. Now, you'll be able to enjoy a slightly dumber, but no less fast-paced and action-packed version of it with the upcoming Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survivor.

Nen x Survivor is slated to release on February 18th 2026, and pre-registration has also just opened for Android and iOS. As you might expect, it sees fan favourite characters from the series taking on hordes of enemies in classic Survivors-like fashion.

And if you're planning to pre-register, now's definitely the time to do so! Developer Bushiroad have lined up plenty of milestone rewards, including in-game currency, wall-papers and an exclusive memory scene instantly recognisable to longtime readers and viewers.

Jump!

Those of you lucky enough to have attended Jump Festa 2025 (a convention dedicated to all things Shonen Jump) will also likely have seen a booth dedicated to Nen x Survivor. And while you may be out of luck if you wanted one of the neat novelty merch goodies available there, it's still very telling of the much more casual and arcadey nature of Nen x Survivor.

I'd hazard a guess that Nen x Survivor is an attempt to appeal to a broader audience. At its core, Shonen Jump has always been aimed at teenage boys and those in their early adulthood, and like it or not, they aren't always the type to drop hours of their time into gacha or ARPGs.

So will Nen x Survivor be a new breakout hit from Japan? Well, that depends on how it's received and how it stacks up to the competition. Check out our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors to see some of the stiff competition they're going up against.