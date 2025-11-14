Wizardry Variants Daphne welcomes Life Stealer, Erwin, to the fray, along with fresh limited-time missions

Are you brave enough to clear the Trials?

Life Stealer, Erwin will be featured until December 3rd

Limited-time event missions underway

Login bonuses up for grabs too

While you still have until November 26th to enjoy Encursed War Demon, Gillion being in the spotlight, Wizardry Variants Daphne is shaking things up even further with a new legendary adventurer today. In particular, Life Stealer, Erwin will be joining the fray, because Drecom just seems to love spoiling us with all these exciting updates within the 3D dungeon RPG.

A new addition always shakes up the meta, so if you're curious about how you can best keep your team in tip-top shape, how about a glance at our Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list?

In any case, you can try to add Life Stealer, Erwin to your roster until December 3rd from Unique Remains: Life Stealer (with bonus), Unique Remains: Life Stealer, and Remains of the Ageless Grand Sage on the Path of Forbidden Arts. Plus, within the same period, you can also keep logging in to score special goodies like 2 Unique Remains: Life Stealer and 400 Gems of Org.

Of course, no new update would be complete without a special event mission set too, which is where the Pursuit of the Forbidden Incantation Missions come in. Clearing these should net you some valuable Gems of Org too, which you can have a go at until November 26th.

And speaking for extra perks, wouldn't you love to grab a few more from these Wizardry Variants Daphne codes too?

Oh and before I forget - the new Knight Trials will be available with this update as well, where you can accept a request in the Royal Capital and clear dungeons up to Advanced difficulty if you're bold enough.

Up to 600 Seals of the Knight will be up for grabs, which, in turn, can be used to redeem goodies at the Jeweler's Special Exchange - not at all a bad batch of new additions for this update, I'd say!