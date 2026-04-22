Servant of the Lake gets official narrative trailer, release window and mobile demo

Servant of the Lake is set to get a new mobile demo after moving to Unity

The upcoming release is slated as developer Rusty Lake Studios' biggest yet

It sees you hired as the new servant of the enigmatic Vanderboom family

It's been a while since we've heard from Rusty Lake Studios about their upcoming release, Servant of the Lake. But now we've got a glut of new info, as their biggest game thus far has a brand-new trailer and mobile demo! Not only that, but Rusty Lake are celebrating its 11th anniversary in style.

'But wait,' you might say, 'didn't Servant of the Lake already get a demo?' Well, yes. But in this case, the reason we've had a brief period of radio silence is that Rusty Lake have moved to a new engine: Unity. But what that means is that Servant of the Lake will be even more polished for launch.

The new narrative trailer gives an idea of what to expect as you play a newly hired servant of the eccentric Vanderboom family. Your time will be split between serving them and trying to uncover the dark alchemical secrets harboured by this strange clan.

Are you being served?

Servant of the Lake is now planned for a mid-August release on both iOS, Android and PC. And if you're familiar with Rusty Lake's previous releases, then their claim that this will be their most expansive yet is definitely going to be exciting.

For the rest of us, Servant of the Lake will be a great introduction to what the developer has to offer. And if you're sceptical, then you'll soon be able to jump into a whole new demo to give it a go. Oh, or you can just grab some of Rusty Lake's previous releases at a whopping 66% off to celebrate their 11th anniversary at the time of writing.

If you'd like to see what other releases have been catching our eye, check out some of our reviews! Bacon in Zane is a journey through the human body that we've given a cautious thumbs up in our review.