RPG Watcher of Realms to launch a series of Christmas-themed events

Players can nab tons of free rewards to celebrate the holidays

Fantasy RPG Watcher of Realms is kicking off a series of Christmas-themed events on December 15. As part of the event, Watcher of Realms is launching a new in-game faction. Further, during the events, you’ll have the opportunity to obtain a legendary hero belonging to the new faction.

The shard summon event runs from December 15 through January 1. As the name suggests, the shard summon event lets you gain shards by participating in various game modes and events. Once you collect enough shards, you can unlock your new legendary hero from the new Supreme Arbiter faction. You can also nab tons of free rewards by logging in each day during the event. Rewards for the Christmas Daily Check-in event include diamonds, summoning crystals and even a new skin.

Additionally, the game is hosting two summoning events from December 22 to December 25: an exclusive Christmas summoning event and a Christmas limited summoning event. You’ll have a chance to summon Christmas-exclusive hero Gwendolyn of the North Throne faction. All legendary heroes will have a 2x rate up during the Christmas limited summoning event and three legendary heroes will have a 10x rate up.

Watcher of Realms is also introducing a new limited game mode, Immortal Codex, which will be exclusively available through December. In Immortal Codex, you’ll challenge bosses across three stages. The higher your score against a boss, the better rewards you’ll receive.

Much like Raid: Shadow Legends, Watcher of Realms releases codes that you can use in-game to get extra rewards. Be sure to check out the current list to gain every possible advantage. Watcher of Realms is available on Google Play and the App Store.