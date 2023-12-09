Genshin Impact eases things in the upcoming v4.3 update with the Fontinalia Festival

With Genshin Impact’s v4.2 update nearing its conclusion, HoYoverse have revealed what the future holds with version 4.3, Roses and Muskets, arriving later this month. Fontaine was introduced in version 4.0 and its crisis will finally reach a resolution in the upcoming update. V4.3 aims to slow things down a notch as everyone aims to enjoy the quiet before the next storm.

Things are now merrier in Fontaine, and this is evident by the Fontinalia Festival. Version 4.3 will bring this unique film festival to Genshin Impact, which commemorates the legendary Lochknights and everyone participates in joyful and fun activities. Players can design their own short films through different camera angles and narratives in the Into the Frame event.

A marksmanship mode is great for practicing shooting which may prove to be handy in the future. All these minigames grant Theatre Tickets which can be used to obtain several prizes such as the 40star Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword Claymore. For more freebies, be sure to redeem these Genshin Impact coupon codes!

The shooting quest comes as a result of the two new characters, both of whom are firearm enthusiasts. Navia is a 5-star Geo claymore user who is a present of the Spina di Rosula. She uses a gunbrella that is capable of firing Rosula Shardshots that deal a tonne of Elemental Damage based on the Crystal Shrapnel accumulated.

She is joined by Chevreuse, a 4-star Pyro polearm wielder. Chevreuse is also in a leading position and is the captain of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol. Her musket will decimate practically anyone by firing AoE Pyro shots. They also heal active characters with their elemental skills. Both of them will be available in event wishes spanning the entire update duration, accompanied by others like Kamisato Ayaka and Yoimiya.

The update releases on December 20th. Download Genshin Impact now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.