GrandChase is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a myriad of events and rewards

It really does feel like anniversary season on mobile right now. First Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes hit its 10-year milestone, and now GrandChase is blowing out seven candles of its own. For an RPG that launched back in 2018, it’s held onto a remarkably loyal crowd, and KOG Games is rolling out a celebration that leans right into that sense of long-term adventure.

The headline treat is the 7th Anniversary Footsteps, a little nostalgia trip that hands out 2,000 gems just for logging in and lets you see exactly how far your account has come over the past year. It’s a clever reminder that, yes, you have been grinding all this time, and no, it hasn’t all blurred into one long mission list.

There’s also a dedicated 7th Anniversary Login Event running until December 1st, which is basically a free progression boost disguised as a celebration. Daily logins will drip-feed rewards that help you catch up, polish your roster, or finally push a unit past that breakpoint you’ve been eyeing. Even a quick daily check-in will provide you with enough resources to keep going.

Beyond the anniversary goodies, the ongoing events are still in full swing. The Lucky Crane mini-event continues to hand out rewards for the optimistic, the Special Avatar Event gives you a Special Avatar Select Ticket (always nice), and Amy’s Spirit Pre-Release Pass is already prepping players ahead of her arrival. It comes just a couple of weeks after Ace Sentinel Myrielle officially joined the roster.

GrandChase’s seventh anniversary is a big milestone for any mobile RPG. If you’re jumping back in for the celebrations or just want to sort out who’s still worth investing in, you can check out our updated GrandChase tier list and the latest GrandChase codes to grab a few extra rewards while you’re at it!