Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus shows off new Machines of War in latest update

Off-map fire-support & more

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus' new Machines of War update is coming in June

It introduces powerful new artillery and support pieces

These units deploy off the usual hex and have both active and passive abilities

If there's anything that Warhammer 40,000 can boast, aside from grim darkness and some seriously bleak British humour, it's massive guns. Whether that's the gyrojet bolters, plasma cannons or virtually anything the Tau are toting, bigger really is better.

So it's no surprise that Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus' latest update concentrates squarely on the Machines of War. These new units will deploy off the grid and won't be a part of the normal battle, usually as artillery, while having both a passive and active ability.

In the trailer, we can see plenty of them in action, from the Imperial Guard, Chaos and Tyranid factions. Judging by their use here it seems that we'll be getting a host of new options for doing damage to your opponent.

Machines will be usable in the following game modes: Arena, Tournament Arena (some restrictions apply) Guild Raids and Guild Wars.

Given Warhammer 40,000's focus on huge weapons of war, the somewhat limited size of the arenas in Tacticus can be a little bit at odds with that. Of course, given much bigger units from the tabletop like the Baneblade or Avatar of Khaine appear mainly as Raid Bosses, having them as standard units would be a bit of a problem.

The machines of war, such as they are, offer a good middle ground. Where you can have a representation of popular weaponry from the tabletop, but introduce it in such a way that it doesn't interfere with existing mechanics.

