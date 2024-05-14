Warhammer Skulls is back for 2024, with new announcements and more

The hit tabletop franchise has spawned a mass of unique games

Warhammer Skulls, the online event devoted to the world of gaming based around the hit tabletop franchise is coming back for 2024. We can expect updates on major upcoming console and PC releases like Space Marine 2, as well as more pertinent info for mobile gamers about Warhammer 40,000 games Tacticus, Battlesector and Warpforge.

Set in the grim darkness of the 41st (technically now 42nd) millennium, Warhammer 40,000 and its non-sci-fi predecessor Warhammer Fantasy have been a staple of tabletop wargaming for decades. However, since the early 2000s the franchise has arguably made even more of an impact on the world of games, with franchises like Total War: Warhammer, Dawn of War, Space Marine and numerous mobile games.

Most recently Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus and Warpforge have been the ones making the most waves, adapting the turn-based strategy in a pseudo digital-miniatures game and a Hearthstone-esque card battler respectively.

While the main focus for Warhammer Skulls is more than likely going to be on the 'main' titles, like the hotly-anticipated Space Marine 2, we've often sung the praises of games like Warpforged and Tacticus. The former definitely does a great job at translating the franchise to multiple platforms, including mobile, and while we're not expecting announcements of any big news or releases we would encourage you to keep your eyes open as Skulls usually coincides with sales or special events on many storefronts and in-game.

