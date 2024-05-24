Kermit the Frog arrives in Disney Speedstorm

It's not easy being g-g-g-g-green

Kermit the Frog, the iconic mascot of Jim Henson's Muppets, is joining Disney Speedstorm

Get invulnerability and a big boost with his Banjo Connection

Disney acquired the Muppets back in 2004

Kermit the Frog, arguably the most recognisable of Jim Henson's famous Muppets, is making his kart-racing debut in Disney Speedstorm. Kermit will join the lineup of Disney and developer Gameloft's hit racing game in Season 7 as a mid-season addition to the roster.

Kermit's special ability is his Banjo Connection. When used normally, this ability causes him to gain a boost meter, while racers that get near him will get a small boost but cause him to get a huge boost.

When charged, Banjo Connection will in fact become invulnerable for a short amount of time. Approaching racers will now find their max speed reduced, and Kermit will get a huge increase to his boost meter.

All in all, Kermit looks to be a pretty typical addition to the roster, although for many fans young and old, they'll be excited to see the famous green frog show his face.

While there are some people who might lament the kind of mascot-driven culture Disney has encouraged, there are just as many fans of all ages who're probably just excited to be able to play as their favourite green frog.

Created by Jim Henson way back in the 1970s, the Muppets (Kermit included) and his earlier work, Sesame Street, are some of the most famous and beloved examples of children's media and filmed puppetry even today. So it's no surprise that Disney, who bought the rights to the Muppets in 2004, are eager to bring Kermit into an already stacked roster of Disney and Pixar mainstays.

