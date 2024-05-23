Features

5 new mobile games to try this week - May 23rd, 2024

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES
5 new mobile games to try this week - May 23rd, 2024

Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week 

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
  • Slash through cyberpunk cities as a samurai assassin
  • Deliver packages in Nagasaki then come home to your cat
  • Live the idyllic halfling life in a LOTR-esque world

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world. 

Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.

By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.

Let's get on with it!

 

Click Here To View The List »

1
Katana Zero

Available on: iOS + Android + Switch
Genre: Action
Find out more about Katana Zero
Katana Zero

Hack, slash, and cyberpunk your way through this neo-noir pixel-art title as a samurai assassin in Katana Zero, now accessible right from your smartphone courtesy of Netflix. The dystopian world around you is filled with hostile forces just lurking around every corner, and while you've got a plethora of weapons in your arsenal, one wrong move can sentence you to instant death.

Thankfully, you've got the power to slow down time to gain the upper hand - a perk you'll need to uncover hidden secrets across cinematic cut scenes and gorgeously animated combat. If you're curious to see what the fuss is about, check out our glowing review to get an idea!

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Katana Zero icon
Download now!
Katana Zero
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

2
Halfling Dale

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Adventure, Simulation
Find out more about Halfling Dale
Halfling Dale

Sure, living the idyllic life has its charm, but is it really living if you don't get to choose your own adventure, so to speak? In Halfling Dale, you'll step into the happity-tippy toes of a Halfling in The Shire, er, The Dale across a Lord of the Rings-inspired narrative journey coupled with text-based stories and hand-drawn visuals. You'll set off on a quest to clear your family name after your brother's shenanigans, meeting new friends (and enemies?) along the way.

The game features customisation options for your characters as well, along with lasting consequences to your actions and 28 different endings to aim for. You can even build a relationship with five possible partners, because love is always in the cards when you're making merry at the Spring Fair.

Halfling Dale icon
Download now!
Halfling Dale
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

3
Japan Postman Moto Simulator

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Simulation
Find out more about Japan Postman Moto Simulator
Japan Postman Moto Simulator

Deliver packages, dodge road hazards, and then come home to your cat. That's all in a day's work for a postal employee in Japan in this newly launched sim, where you'll explore a gorgeously designed 1:1 recreation of Nagasaki Shinchi Chinatown including its postman-related perils.

The game features realistically rendered faces for the characters as well, along with an AI-powered traffic system that will put your street navigation to the test. Be mindful of the time while avoiding reckless motorists, then care for your cuddly kitty at the end of your shift to relax and unwind after a hard day's work.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Japan Postman Moto Simulator icon
Download now!
Japan Postman Moto Simulator
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

4
Omega Knockout

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Arcade
Find out more about Omega Knockout
Omega Knockout

Eager for more arcade goodness on your mobile device? Omega Knockout promises to bring on all the nostalgia of knocking pixelated punchers senseless but with super-powered special attacks.

This retro-inspired title features ten different opponents you can challenge with varying techniques you need to counter to come out on top. There are ten tournaments you can try your hand at as well, all presented with an old-school 16-bit art style to take you back to the golden age of arcades.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Omega Knockout icon
Download now!
Omega Knockout
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

5
Amikin Survival: Anime RPG

Developer: Helio Games
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Adventure
Find out more about Amikin Survival: Anime RPG
Amikin Survival: Anime RPG

With the overnight success of Palworld comes a new mobile twist in the form of Amikin Survival, a new survival-crafting game where you build your settlements and train creature companions to survive. You'll not only get to build your base from scratch, but you'll also get to catch and train mystical creatures called Amikins then send them off to battle. You can also breed them and merge them to create new creatures with supercharged traits.

The vast world around you is just waiting to be discovered as well, whether you're uncovering secrets in ancient ruins or marvelling at the wonders of the dense forests with your Amikins.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Amikin Survival: Anime RPG icon
Download now!
Amikin Survival: Anime RPG
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.