Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge introduces new Dark Zealots raid mode in latest update

Everguild has just released a brand new update for Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge, bringing back the dark forces of chaos to the epic card battler. Ghallaron the Pious, a fervent disciple of the Dark Pantheon, leads the Black Legion in a menacing assault against the galaxy. Set to launch on April 19th, this ominous campaign promises a wave of destruction like no other.

Warhammer 40k: Warpforge’s latest update will depart from the usual format of reinforcement drops as Ghallaron the Pious emerges as a powerful new Warlord. Accompanying him are up to ten Troops and Stratagems, marking their debuts. If you're looking to make more additions to your inventory, then be sure to redeem these Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge codes!

However, before these new assets become available through booster packs and wildcards, they will be accessible only through the Dark Zealots Raid event. Beginning on April 19th and lasting until May 2nd, this event presents an opportunity for everyone to join forces and unlock exclusive rewards using Medals.

This raid event may be a single event, but it brings bucketloads of content to the game. You can access it all for free simply by launching Warpforge. It’s a great way to obtain rewards while completing quests. In addition, you can also explore the Black Legion faction and take part in thrilling multiplayer matches to win some exclusive prizes. Get yourself 100 Campaign Points and you’ll easily unlock a Black Legion deck as well.

As the Raid event draws to a close on May 2nd, you will enter a grace period lasting 24 hours. During this time, the Raid menu will remain accessible to claim any remaining rewards and spend your accumulated Medals. Once the Grace Period concludes, any remaining Medals will be converted into Crystals, so be sure to get your hands on whatever you're after soon.

