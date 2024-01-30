Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge will launch its first expansion on February 1st with new cards, Achievements and more

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is launching its first expansion

The Leviathan Reinforcement Drop: Terror of Vardenghast launches on February 1st

Achievements, Match Replays and more are coming

Everguild Ltd. has announced that the first expansion for Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge will be launching on February 1st, letting players get their hands on new content and fresh features for the popular card game. Dubbed "Leviathan Reinforcement Drop: Terror of Vardenghast", the expansion will add to the existing Hive Fleet Leviathan card collection, taking inspiration from the latest Warhammer 40,000 miniatures.

In the latest update to Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge, you can look forward to the Winged Tyranid Prime "Terror of Vardenghast", as well as the Neurotyrant and the Norn Emissary. There will also be new factions launching soon with a full set of Warlords and cards.

Are you on the hunt for more in-game goodies you can nab for free? Why not take a look at our list of Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge redeem codes to get your fill?

If you've got a bit of a competitive streak, you'll be happy to know that the game will be introducing Achievements to the fray, with long-term goals you can aim for and milestones to conquer for the ultimate bragging rights. Plus, the new Match Replays lets you review your battles to improve your own skills, and if you're a content creator, these replays will offer footage of previous matches for your convenience.

