Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge introduces the Goff Orks Reinforcement Drop: Gordrang’s Gitstompas in latest update

The Goff Orks Reinforcement Drop: Gordrang’s Gitstompas has been added

Features 10 cards including a Warlord at the forefront

Celebratory events have also been organized

Things are about to get chaotic once more in the 41st millennium as the latest update has arrived in Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge. The Goff Orks Reinforcement Drop: Gordrang’s Gitstompas is set to release in this patch, which will introduce ten new cards to the popular card battler. Brace yourself for an onslaught of destruction as the Orks descend upon the battlefield with a formidable Warlord leading the charge.

The Goff Orks Reinforcement Drop: Gordrang’s Gitstompas in Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge will be spearheaded by the mighty Warboss Gordrang, who is a force to be reckoned with in his impenetrable mega armour. Having Gordrang as their leader makes the Orks army even stronger and anyone would be foolish to stand in front of them as they enter the arena shouting “Waaagh!”.

Accompanying Warboss Gordrang are 10 new cards, each showcasing breathtaking artwork and introducing fresh deck archetypes to bolster the Ork horde. Big Choppa Nobz boasts brutal power while Mega-Blasta Deffkoptas deals a thunderous assault, raining havoc from above. Anyone opposing them will be decimated.

The arrival of the new Reinforcement Drop also comes with loads of special events and promotions that will run for another two weeks. You can dive into all the festivities as the Gistompas gear up for war. From exclusive cosmetics to booster pack rewards and Twitch drops, there are a lot of goodies to be won.

Whether you're a seasoned veteran of Warhammer 40,000 or a newcomer eager for thrilling battles, the Orks Reinforcement Drop: Gordrang’s Gitstompas offers the perfect opportunity to expand your army and unleash chaos upon the galaxy. So, rally your troops and get ready for unlimited destruction and carnage.

Download Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.