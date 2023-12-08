Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge introduces a ranked mode and content creator program in latest update

Having had a successful Early Access run, Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is ready to take things further with its first-ever competitive season. Everguild has just released a new update for the smash hit card game, bringing some balance improvements and a new creator program alongside the first ranked season.

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is kicking off its new update with the first-ever competitive season that promises a month of heated battles. Everyone’s tactical skills will be put to the test as they engage in thrilling PvP battles. There’s quite a learning curve when it comes to these high-octane matches, but these guides on Warlords and Meta decks should have you covered.

Like it is with ranked seasons, players slowly ascend divisions as they win matches, and the greater the rank, the better the rewards. The top 50 players will be further awarded with more exclusive prizes, including an exclusive card back for bragging rights. But if that sounds like a lot of effort, redeem these Warhammer 40: Warpforge codes for some freebies!

The game has had a great start, particularly because of the consistent community feedback. Several QoL changes have already been made, including much-needed improvements to the missions and rewards systems. The latest update aims to level the playing field before the ranked season by reigning in oppressive strategies and making the decks more fun.

Finally, the content creators out there can benefit through the Creator Program, which will open the door to exclusive cosmetics, in-game content, and several collaboration opportunities. The first quest will grant the Servo Skull Avatar, which can be used to show off their status as content creators. It is only the beginning with multiple similar missions releasing in the future.

Download Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. If you're unsure about the game, Iwan Morris’ review should help clear things up!