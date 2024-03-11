Honor of Kings to launch new esports Open Series for amateur and semi-pro teams

The new Open Series gives a path to pro for amateur and semi-pro teams

Honor of King's recent release in Brazil coincided with a major esports push

Tencent's hit MOBA will be coming to the Esports World Cup in Riyadh

Tencent's Honor of King's esports series is set to have its first Open Series. The hit MOBA will now open the way for amateur and semi-pro teams to join their rapidly growing esports scene, with registrations available from April 15th and the top performers earning a a spot in the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 2.

The announcement comes hot off the heels both of the finales in Season 1 of the invitational where team Vivo Keyd Stars took home the lion's share of a $300k prize pool, and the announcement of a three-year partnership with the Esports World Cup. The top-placed teams in the second season of the invitational will also get a spot at the midseason invitational during the Esports World Cup.

Is esports going to carry Honor of Kings to the top?

???? We are on the road to worldwide launch: #HonorOfKings will be available in North America, South America, Europe, Oceania, and beyond in 2024! Learn what's coming up next:

?? https://t.co/aRYPaEHTcV pic.twitter.com/LzIzg4R6zy — Honor of Kings (@HonorOfKings) January 4, 2024

A few weeks ago we wondered whether the Esports World Cup would give a big boost to games like Honor of Kings to popularise themselves now they were being launched globally. However, now we have to admit that seeing it in action gives a greater idea of how advantageous this can be. An Open Series, for those who're unclear, means that anyone can apply and qualify, even if they're not a professional team.

By opening the way for regular players to join the esports side of things, not just pros, it means that grassroots esports competitions can then lead to the Open Series which can then lead to the Invitational. And with major tournaments taking place across the world, with huge prize pools, it's a very smart way to incentivise new fans to get invested in a MOBA like Honor of Kings.

