Zynga is celebrating Christmas with a flurry of holiday-themed updates

Several games have started pushing out holiday-themed updates as we gear up for Christmas. Zynga isn’t missing out on the fun either, as they’ve just revealed an avalanche of updates coming to their massive portfolio of games. From the lush green farms in Farmville to the racetracks in CSR Racing 2, there’s a holiday patch for just about every game.

CSR Racing 2 kicks off the festivities as Wataru Kato from Liberty Walk joins in for the Blitz Holiday. Taking things aerial, Globalia and Golbalio need some help in Dragon City as Snowglobe is in danger. Players must face off against Reindare and other impostors so that everyone can celebrate a Happy New Sphere.

Top Eleven is hosting a 10-day-long event featuring the Frozen Football festival. The fields are covered in ice, making it pretty challenging to play football. Two Dots is also shaping up for a fun Christmas as Emily, Uncle Jack, and Andria have definitely gone overboard with decorations this year. Winter Wonderland-like events are being hosted in Zynga Poker and Top Troops, with loads of activities and rewards waiting for everyone.

Farmville 2 and 3 both will allow players to participate in a tonne of activities and minigames over the next few weeks. From finding Santa’s lost reindeer to building a Yule Castle, players will be occupied for quite some time. Golfers won’t miss out on the fun either as Golf Rival gets updated with nine Christmas-themed balls and the new Tiny Golfland Course.

Franchise-inspired titles will join the fray too. In Game of Thrones Slots Casino, players can earn a tonne of coins and larger bonuses simply by playing every day. Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is hosting the Yule Ball event which sees Hermoine, Ron, and Harry get ready for a Christmas festival full of feasting, dancing, and enjoying.

The updates will keep pouring in. Until then, check out this list of the top free-to-play games on mobile right now!