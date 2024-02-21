War of Evolution tasks you with building your own creature from a single cell, now open for pre-registration

War of Evolution is now open for pre-registration

You can customise your creature and expand your tribe

You can even go to outer space should you so wish

Onemt Hong Kong Limited lets you start from scratch to build your own creature with War of Evolution, now open for pre-registration on iOS and Android. You'll start from the very bottom as a single cell, then go through the whole evolutionary journey on the road to becoming an intelligent being. You'll power up to become the ultimate creature, and even go beyond the vast reaches of space as a dominant species.

In War of Evolution, you can look forward to developing your own species by sticking to the "survival of the fittest" rule - as such, you'll have to devour smaller organisms to grow, and you'll also have to steer clear of predators to ensure you make it through another day. There are many stages to go through, from Cell to Creature, Tribe, Civilization, and Space. You'll also be able to customise your creature and find the best appearance that suits your tastes.

The game features gear you can upgrade as well, along with buildings you can create for your tribe. You can expand your dwellings and even venture into outer space if you can make your tribe thrive.

There's no official word yet on an actual release date, but the App Store says that it's expected on March 5th, so it might not be too long until you can start enjoying the game. For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for War of Evolution on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.