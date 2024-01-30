Ex Astris is now open for pre-registration with an Arknights crossover at launch

Ex Astris is now open for pre-registration

Ahead of the game's launch on February 27th, publisher GRYPHLINE and developer HYPERGRYPH have opened pre-registration sign-ups for Ex Astris, letting players get first dibs on the 3D RPG as soon as it's out. To hype up the launch even more, the game is also holding a special Arknights crossover coupled with limited-time events and exclusive in-game goodies.

In Ex Astris, you can look forward to a combination of real-time and turn-based combat. Dubbed "When the Land Meets the Stars", the Ex Astris x Arknights crossover event will feature Ex Astris Crossover Attire as well. All you have to do is visit the official event page to unlock access, then use this account to log in once the game is out. Additionally, Arknights Crossover Furniture (Doll of Polar Day and Doll of Pitchest Black) will be up for grabs as well beginning February 27th until March 12th.

In case you're not familiar with Ex Astris, it's a premium title that boasts a unique Obscuran Maneuver system where you can time your attacks to counter enemies as well as unleash devastating combos with your allies to take down your foes. Characters offer their own unique backstories and skills as well as you assemble the ultimate squad.

For now, if you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for Ex Astris on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also have a look at our list of the best action games on Android to tide you over!

