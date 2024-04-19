AeroMayhem PvP allows you to engage in thrilling aerial dogfights like in Top Gun, now on Android and iOS

Step into the shoes of Maverick from Top Gun

Three different aircraft classes to choose from featuring real-world jets

Perform complex combat manoeuvres while engaging in dogfights

Compete in 4v4 PvP matches for the ultimate glory

Who hasn’t wanted to fly a fighter jet after watching Tom Cruise in the Top Gun movies? While the probability of that actually happening is negligible, TesPOT Games brings the next best thing as their latest title, AeroMayhem PvP, is now available on Android and iOS.

Like in popular action movies, you can join the elite ranks of fighter jet pilots and experience the adrenaline-fueled world of modern air combat. You'll soar through the skies, engage in heated dogfights, and demonstrate your skills in fighter jets inspired by their real-world counterparts.

AeroMayhem PvP offers a diverse selection of fighter aircraft, each belonging to one of three distinct classes. Whether you prefer to control the skies with Air-Superiority Fighters, execute tactical bombing runs with Multi-Role Fighters, or unleash destructive land strikes with Ground Attack Fighters, success on the battlefield depends on your ability to deploy the right aircraft at the right time.

Prepare for realistic air combat manoeuvres as you barrel roll, execute Immelmann turns, and master the extremely difficult Pugachev's cobra. With authentic combat systems including air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, flares, and afterburners, the title delivers a thrilling experience of aerial combat.

Gameplay is made more immersive through breathtaking landscapes. From the massive expanses of the Australian outbacks to the chaos-laden India-Pakistan border in the Himalayas, AeroMayhem offers it all. Flying Dassault Rafales or Sukhoi jets in these regions makes the entire experience much more entertaining.

Maverick didn’t win those dogfights alone. You too can team up with your mates and take part in high-octane 4v4 PvP arena-style battles, where coordination is key. As you ascend through the ranks, upgrade your aircraft and progress through your military career in AeroMayhem's aviation career mode.

