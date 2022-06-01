Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade celebrates Skulls 2022 by launching massive update featuring two new events, heroes, and more

The strategy space warfare simulator Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade has launched a large-scale content drop that includes two brand new events, new heroes, a brand new chapter, and so much more. All of this information and more regarding other Warhammer titles were revealed during our Warhammer Skulls 2022 Event stream hosted right here on Pocket Gamer!

Let’s dial in on those two events. The first of the two is the Alpha Legion Hunt, which will run from today until the 14th, giving you two weeks to participate. During this event, you’ll be introduced to a narrative string of tasks that begin with evidence of betrayal popping up in your Chapter. From here, you’ll be piecing together that evidence and decoding it to hunt down the traitors and deliver justice.

The second of the planned events is The Light Up Special Event, running from today until June 7th. This event is very co-op focused, but not just with a select group. Instead, you’ll be coordinating with the entirety of your chosen geo-place, or region. Together with all of the other players in that same area, you’ll donate points gathered from gameplay to light up your specific portion of the map. As it becomes more and more populated, more rewards will become available to all participating players.

Next, we’ve got a brand new hero and a brand new Chapter for your usage. Sammael is the Grand Master of the Ravenwing and Captain of the 2nd Company. In gameplay terms, he’s a high-mobility hero with speciality against the forces of Chaos. He’ll be available for play from today until the 14th.

The new chapter, on the other hand, is a permanent mainstay within Lost Crusade starting from today. The Dark Angels, otherwise known as the First Legion, are the longest-serving Chapter under the Emperor in Warhammer lore. This means you’ll be using a lot of veteran units who have plenty of combat experience if you use this Chapter, so expect tons of excellent combat utility to be at your disposal.

All of this new content alongside some new miniatures, a new battle pass, and cool prize pool rewards that you can win with premium currency means that Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade will be in the best place it’s ever been as of today. If you’re looking to try it out, you can download it for free on both Google Play and the App Store. Otherwise, feel free to check out the video below for more information on the other Warhammer mobile titles celebrating the massive Skulls 2022 Event!