Warframe's Caliban Prime Access is now available on mobile

Warframe's latest Prime Warframe has arrived with Caliban Prime

The Caliban Prime Access update adds this new frame and new weapons

Nab additional cosmetics and some rewards to help you along

Digital Extremes' Warframe boasts a roster of exciting and distinctive Warframes. So it's still surprising that years down the line, they're still releasing new additions. Case in point being their latest update with Caliban Prime Access that adds the new Prime Warframe (no prizes for guessing), Caliban!

Warframe's newest addition is an heir of two kingdoms and an ancient survivor of The Old War. Made in a partnership between the Orokin and Sentients, Caliban Prime is a masterpiece all of its own. And his playstyle embodies that.

Caliban Prime scythes through enemies with a spinning vortex, while slamming the ground to create a shockwave that leaves them suspended in mid-air. They can even summon Prime Sentients constructs that further damage foes or buff defence. And if that's not enough, you can always just melt your enemies with three Tau energy streams that converge into one!

Frame job

Coming hot off the heels of Tennocon 2025 a few weeks ago , Caliban Prime Access is a great new addition to the roster. And as you might expect, you can also nab his signature melee Scythe, Venato Prime and long-distance rifle Vadarya Prime to add their power to your other warframes.

But this update isn't just about Caliban Prime, believe it or not. It also adds the Tauron Prime Regalia outfit for the Operator and Drifter, the Neurovyre Prime Syandana backpiece and a set of exclusive Caliban Prime Glyphs. Not to mention 90-Day Affinity and Resource Boosters to top it off.

If you're planning on jumping into Warframe to try out all this new content, it might seem a bit intimidating. But don't get scared, instead jump into our list of constantly updated Warframe codes (correct as of August) to grab yourself a free boost to help you on your hack 'n slash adventures.