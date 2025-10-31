Bendy and the Ink Machine is free for mobile on the Epic Games Store

Rubber-hosed

Bendy and the Ink Machine is now free on the Epic Games Store

Take on a harrowing journey through an abandoned animation studio

Discover the mystery behind the ink machine in this classic survival horror

Well, I don't mind saying that in all the hubbub over here at Pocket Gamer towers for Halloween, I'd almost completely forgotten about the Epic Games Store freebie of the week! But I got quite the reminder, as it turns out, you can nab the classic survival horror Bendy and the Ink Machine completely free!

For those not in the know, Bendy and the Ink Machine is considered a bona fide classic for a good reason. Set in a decaying animation studio, you play as Henry, a former animator now called back to the set, so to speak, by owner Joey Drew.

As you might expect, it's not set to be a happy reunion. And you'll have to make your way through a world where animation seeps into reality in some very dangerous ways. So you'll have to face bizarre monsters and obstacles to get to the bottom of what's happening in Joey Drew Studios.

Bend it like Bendy

Bendy and the Ink Machine has gotten something of a bad rap over the past few years for kickstarting the sadly quite oversaturated mascot horror genre. But at the same time, there's a reason that it resonated so well with audiences.

Offering a distinctive premise and enemies that aren't just your average gory monsters, I think it's safe to say this was the first survival horror set in an animation studio. Oh, and did I mention that it's totally free? If you've ever put off giving Bendy and the Ink Machine a try, now's the time to take the dive! Into the er, ink.

But there's plenty of other great options out there once you've made your way through Bendy. So if you want more spine-tingling thrills, why not check out our list of the best horror games on Android for more options?