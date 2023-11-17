Warcraft Rumble - Cairne Bloodhoof decks for PvP & PvE

Warcraft Rumble is the new miniatures-focused RTS for mobile from famed developers Blizzard. And while it’s got a bit of a grind to it, it’s also got more than enough depth to make up for it. We’ve been looking through some of the decks available for the various leaders, and this time we’re looking at the big bad Tauren himself, Cairne Bloodhoof.

Another Horde leader, Cairne is focused on sustain and pinning down enemies by stunning them. So he benefits from a strong focus on allied miniatures from the Horde roster and ranged damage while he and a select number of units pin down the enemy.

So, what troops should you pair this bovine badass up with? Well, read on and find out about the most prolific Cairne Bloodhoof decks.