Warcraft Rumble - Cairne Bloodhoof decks for PvP & PvE

Warcraft Rumble is the new miniatures-focused RTS for mobile from famed developers Blizzard. And while it’s got a bit of a grind to it, it’s also got more than enough depth to make up for it. We’ve been looking through some of the decks available for the various leaders, and this time we’re looking at the big bad Tauren himself, Cairne Bloodhoof.
Another Horde leader, Cairne is focused on sustain and pinning down enemies by stunning them. So he benefits from a strong focus on allied miniatures from the Horde roster and ranged damage while he and a select number of units pin down the enemy.
So, what troops should you pair this bovine badass up with? Well, read on and find out about the most prolific Cairne Bloodhoof decks.
Mechanics explained
Slightly scary name aside, Cairne actually has a pretty nice ability, with Earthen Might boosting the health of all Horde troops by 20%. The best part? This is a blanket effect and means that you won’t need to be near your troops for it to take effect. Add onto that his talent, Reincarnation - which lets him resurrect with half-health after death - and you can probably see why he’s getting so much attention. His stun means that this big brute can soak up the damage, and unless he’s totally on his own he can also keep from getting it given back to him.
Cairne Bloodhoof PvE Deck
As we mentioned in our Sylvanas deck overview, Harpies are quite fragile, but do massive damage when they manage to get in. With Cairne leading the charge and stunning any potential anti-air, this means they’re very viable shock troops It’s no surprise that there are also some more Taurens in the mix, as their health boost helps them stack up next to their leader.
There is some debate over whether to use something such as Huntresses for the ranged distance attack. But we think that since anti-air is covered by the Darkspear Troll, the AoE damage of the Bat Rider is a good trade for PvE. Especially as she’ll also benefit from the health boost, which the Alliance-aligned Huntress won’t.
Finally, Quillboars will be your bread and butter unit, with a slightly cheaper cost compared to Gnolls. The fact that they’re Unbound, like Undead miniatures, means dropping them behind enemy lines is a distinct advantage, although they - like Harpies - don’t benefit from Cairne’s health boost.
Cairne Bloodhoof PvP Deck
In our opinion, Execute is a severely underrated spell. The blanket halving of enemy health means that even particularly durable enemies see a big chunk knocked off their lifespan. Not only that but it also has a great advantage for maps with a lot of towers…it can back-cap them. Yes, the high damage of the Execute spell means that you can effectively knock out towers, and since they start rebuilding in your ownership immediately you don’t even need to be nearby to have your own FOB.
We did consider switching out the Gryphon for Bat Riders once more; however, for PvP it's important to remember that Rumble works on a rock-paper-scissors format. And one of Cairne's few weaknesses is single target units. So, while we would recommend the Bat Rider if you're going up against more squishy, model-heavy decks if Cairne is consistently out-duelled, the Gryphon Rider should provide the aerial damage needed to outmanoeuvre ground units.
