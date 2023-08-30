Beginners guide for Warcraft Rumble

In case you need to learn how everything works, this guide to Warcraft Rumble will reveal all of the most important info and help you grasp the basics easier.

Let's have a talk about everything you need to know before you start playing Warcraft Rumble, the latest addition to the legendary Warcraft franchise by Blizzard Entertainment. Warcraft Rumble (aka Warcraft Arclight Rumble) is a free-to-play action strategy mobile game where you can build your army with characters (called Minis) from the Warcraft universe and take part in various tactical battles. In terms of gameplay, it's similar to Clash Royale. According to the developers, Warcraft Rumble is a "tower offence game".

The game features various modes for you to enjoy. The classic single-player campaign, dungeons, that are essentially a three-map gauntlet, and, of course, since we are talking about a Warcraft game, raids. If you enjoy going up against other players, you'll be glad to know that Warcraft Rumble also features a PvP mode.

Once you start the game you will be met with a tutorial that will give you a basic understanding of the game's mechanics. But let's talk a bit more specifically about certain things that you need to know in advance.