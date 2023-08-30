Beginners guide for Warcraft Rumble
In case you need to learn how everything works, this guide to Warcraft Rumble will reveal all of the most important info and help you grasp the basics easier.
Let's have a talk about everything you need to know before you start playing Warcraft Rumble, the latest addition to the legendary Warcraft franchise by Blizzard Entertainment. Warcraft Rumble (aka Warcraft Arclight Rumble) is a free-to-play action strategy mobile game where you can build your army with characters (called Minis) from the Warcraft universe and take part in various tactical battles. In terms of gameplay, it's similar to Clash Royale. According to the developers, Warcraft Rumble is a "tower offence game".
The game features various modes for you to enjoy. The classic single-player campaign, dungeons, that are essentially a three-map gauntlet, and, of course, since we are talking about a Warcraft game, raids. If you enjoy going up against other players, you'll be glad to know that Warcraft Rumble also features a PvP mode.
Once you start the game you will be met with a tutorial that will give you a basic understanding of the game's mechanics. But let's talk a bit more specifically about certain things that you need to know in advance.
1
About the units
There are two types of units in this game - leaders and troopers, which are known as Minis. So that's how we will refer to them throughout this article. Overall, there are 5 factions from the Warcraft universe available. These are:
- Alliance
- Horde
- Dead
- Beast
- Blackrock
Each faction has specific leaders and Minis as well as spells. When building your deck, you can mix Leaders and Minis from different factions.
2
Talents
As you progress through the campaign and take down bosses, you earn "Skulls". Once you acquire 25 of these, you get access to the "Talents" feature. Talents is a system that allows you to add various traits to your minis. For each one you buy, the corresponding mini will earn a level. Even though talents are quite expensive as they cost 500 gold each, they are extremely important in developing your army.
3
Quests
In order to get access to the "Quests" feature you need to acquire 15 skulls. Once you do that, you will then have three available missions that you can complete to earn various rewards. Something to keep in mind is that there are different quality quests. The higher a quest's quality the better the rewards. Whenever you complete one of them, the pool will refresh and give you access to new ones.
4
How to earn gold in Warcraft Rumble
When it comes to the campaign mode, each zone has a unique boss you need to take down. Whenever you defeat a zone boss, you will be rewarded with various prizes including gold. You can then battle it again with a leader of a different faction this time, to earn more gold. Because of that mechanics, you should acquire at least one leader from each faction and defeat each boss multiple times.
5
PvP in Warcraft Rumble
Even if you are not a PvP enjoyer, PvP is something that you should do in Warcraft Rumble. But first, let’s talk a little bit about how the system works. In Warcraft Rumble there’s a ranking system in place. Whenever you win a battle you earn points. Similarly, if you lose, points will be deducted. The more points you accumulate the higher your ranking becomes and you get access to various rewards that include experience tomes and gold. This is why you should take part in PvP battles, especially if you are a free-to-play player (f2p).
Each PvP season in the game lasts for 6 weeks. After that, the ranking will reset (including the rewards). At the end of each season, you will be rewarded based on your total season score. Your season score will be the sum of the honor points between your Leaders.
6
Picking up your first Leader
In my opinion, these are the best choices when it comes to picking up your first leader in Warcraft Rumble:
- Rend Blackhand: Rend Blackhand is probably the best leader that you can get early in the game as it pretty much offers everything. It is a flying, ground unit that also has area of effect (AoE) damage. Furthermore, it reduces the costs of your other flying Minis by 1.
- Baron Rivendare: Baron is a mounted tank that can spawn skeletons around your structures. He can also generate free gold chests around the map.
When it comes to your first Mini choice, going with the Footmen is your best option. Footmen are a squad, which means they spawn multiple units on the map (5) that can occupy different lanes. Also, make sure to acquire a Siege Mini as soon as possible. Siege Minis do double damage to structures.
7
Starting Decks in Warcraft Rumble
If you are not sure how to build your starting deck, here are two options that can help you progress in the campaign.
8
Resource Management
Especially if you are a f2p player, it is very important to be extremely mindful of the ways you spend your gold. Do not waste gold for items that give you experience. It’s better to invest your gold in acquiring new Minis and talents. Also, getting versatile Minis that can fit in many decks is the wise thing to do. Having to level up and max many Minis can simply be a nightmare. So, look for units that have multiple traits and can synergize well with your leaders. Something else that you should avoid doing is getting Minis from the grid. Only do so if a Siege Mini is available.
