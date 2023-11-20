Warcraft Rumble - Sylvanas deck recommendations for PvP & PvE

Sylvanas’ Windrunner’s main talent is that she grants all Horde and Undead miniatures that are near her a 30% boost to speed. This is great, mainly because the key aspect of Undead miniatures is their relatively cheap cost and easy summoning. Undead minis such as the Skeleton Party - for example - have the Unbound trait which allows them to be placed anywhere on the map. This drastically upsets the game since usually a core part of Warcraft rumble is miniatures being restricted to lanes - with the taking of Meeting Points allowing for forward deployment.

Of course, that also means that the main problem you encounter is units being spread out, and slower ones being left behind. But Sylvanas' talent not only helps to steamroll with the massive units of Undead, but it also helps to speed up other miniatures such as the Ghoul, which can heal itself from eating the remains of enemy miniatures.

So, basically, Sylvanas removes one of the key disadvantages of Undead miniatures, which is their slowness. So you can set her up with units like the Ghoul and Meat Wagon from normal deployment areas while summoning Skeletons on top of her as she heads down the lane of your choosing. By the time you get to the enemy leader, you should have the overwhelming numbers to take them down with ease.

In terms of talents, the overwhelming pick for Sylvanas is Black Arrow for the direct, elemental damage. This makes sense as Banshee's Wail is particularly lacklustre - a 3-second stun when your leader dies isn't much help when you've mucked up enough for that to happen in the first place.

Of course, that all changes with PvP, but let’s stick with the PvE deck first…