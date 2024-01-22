Warcraft Rumble launches Season 3 with new Leader, PvP modifiers and more

In case you missed it, Warcraft Rumble has just launched its third season that welcomes a new Leader and fresh Tower skins to the fray. In Season 3, you can look forward to having Emperor Thaurissan on your side as the ruler of the Dark Iron clan. With his expertise over fiery offensive strikes, you can take down your foes using his Lava Spike attack to Burn enemies from afar and Stun the ones that dare to get close.

In the latest season of Warcraft Rubmle, you can expect to nab the new Judgement Tower Skin, which takes inspiration from the legendary Paladin armour set as seen from World of Warcraft. There will also be plenty of balance improvements to keep things spicy, as well as an upcoming Random Map pool for PvP.

Speaking of PvP, new modifiers called Enchants will be making their debut on January 23rd. For instance, Hero's Resolve offers your Leaders a nifty level-up every time they're played. Stonebind, on the other hand, allows you to convert Towers to Meeting Stones when they are destroyed.

Speaking of PvP, new modifiers called Enchants will be making their debut on January 23rd. For instance, Hero's Resolve offers your Leaders a nifty level-up every time they're played. Stonebind, on the other hand, allows you to convert Towers to Meeting Stones when they are destroyed.