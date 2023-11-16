How to deal with quest limit in Warcraft Rumble

Warcraft Rumble’s recent release has everyone trying out this new, cutesy take on the World of Warcraft (pun intended). But, plenty of players are also running into a wall as this deceptively charming RTS offers more of a grind fest - but deeper gameplay - than some were expecting. One of the biggest issues people have been facing is quests, and the limit on them.

Warcraft Rumble sees the RTS franchise (Warcraft started as an RTS, not an MMORPG) somewhat coming back to its roots. Players pit miniature versions of famous units and characters from the Warcraft series against each other on a mobile battleground, accumulating gold throughout a match in order to play stronger and stronger cards. It’s somewhere between a card battler and a strategy game.

Of course, one of the issues there is grinding, and for many players that may not be a major issue. However, some people - especially those in the free-to-play category - are running into a wall when it comes to quests, one of the most efficient, if grindy, ways to level your miniatures.

What are quests?

Quests are a single-player mode that lets players who aren’t that good or confident in PvP grind certain miniatures. You gain EXP for three random troops when you complete battles via Quests.

It’s not the most efficient way to do it, but for a certain segment of the player base, it seems to be their preferred way to get a certain miniature levelled up. Maybe because it taps into that primal grind-loving part of our brains.

However, Quests do have a limit of 20 per day. For some that simply hasn’t been enough. However, there isn’t any particular way to get around this limit, even if you’re a paying player.

Any tricks to get through?

Well, to put it bluntly, no. However, unlike other games with a stamina system - designed to deter attempts to grind past paywalls - Warcraft Rumble actually allows you to bank your unfinished quests up to a maximum of 300. While some players have expressed amazement anyone has hit the 20 Quest limit, for those used to the infinite grind of other games, Warcraft Rumble’s Quest system isn’t particularly intimidating.

So, essentially if you’re finding yourself hitting a wall the best thing to do is to wait a few days and bank as many quests as possible. We’ve seen some speculation that early adopters have banked enough quests that limits aren’t a problem for them. But if you wait something like three days you’ll already have 60 banked, and that’s a limit it’s hard to hit even if you’re playing every day.

What else can I do?

The general advice is to start dipping your toes into PvP. Quests are mostly agreed to be a pretty poor way to level up. So after something like level 10, you’ll want to begin concentrating on the other modes anyway. However, Quests can still be useful for levelling some miniatures, and if you branch out into the other modes that means you can get a much greater grasp of the game while saving your quests for the miniatures that really need it.

In other words, if you really want to start power-levelling, Quests aren’t going to cut it. So while they can be useful for lower-level units, you won’t want to rely on them anywhere past your few initial levels. In the end, if you need help with the game, here are some of the best PVE teams in Warcraft Rumble.